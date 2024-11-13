Polycab India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -2%, Nifty down by -0.44%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6489.4 and closed at 6377.1. The stock reached a high of 6489.4 and a low of 6275.85 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 13-11-2024
Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Polycab India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:08 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6377.1, -2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78219.24, down by -0.58%. The stock has hit a high of 6489.4 and a low of 6275.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56713.93
106570.63
206760.71
506835.71
1006762.35
3006047.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6669.4, 6847.65, & 6939.3, whereas it has key support levels at 6399.5, 6307.85, & 6129.6.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.62 & P/B is at 11.38.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.14% with a target price of 7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -2% today to trade at 6377.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, Ge Vernova T&d India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.44% & -0.58% each respectively.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
