Polycab India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -2%, Nifty down by -0.44%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:08 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6377.1, -2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78219.24, down by -0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6489.4 and a low of ₹6275.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 6713.93 10 6570.63 20 6760.71 50 6835.71 100 6762.35 300 6047.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6669.4, ₹6847.65, & ₹6939.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6399.5, ₹6307.85, & ₹6129.6.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.62 & P/B is at 11.38.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.14% with a target price of ₹7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.