Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -2.64%, Nifty down by -0.51%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|7407.75
|10
|7291.19
|20
|7002.67
|50
|6813.71
|100
|6770.64
|300
|5901.79
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹7601.0, ₹7708.75, & ₹7812.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹7389.5, ₹7285.75, & ₹7178.0.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 24.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.00% with a target price of ₹7073.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.
Polycab India share price down -2.64% today to trade at ₹7291.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.4% each respectively.
