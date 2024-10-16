Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -2.64%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 7450.05 and closed at 7291.80. The stock reached a high of 7500.20 and a low of 7264.40 during the day. This indicates a fluctuation in the stock price, with a decline in the closing price compared to the opening price.

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 7291.8, -2.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81489.76, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 7500.2 and a low of 7264.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
57407.75
107291.19
207002.67
506813.71
1006770.64
3005901.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 7601.0, 7708.75, & 7812.5, whereas it has key support levels at 7389.5, 7285.75, & 7178.0.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 24.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.37 & P/B is at 13.11.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.00% with a target price of 7073.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -2.64% today to trade at 7291.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.4% each respectively.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
