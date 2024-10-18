Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -2.19%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6798.95 and closed at 6946.45. The stock reached a high of 6987.85 and a low of 6611.40 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6946.45, -2.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81074.87, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 6987.85 and a low of 6611.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
57410.09
107330.75
207062.54
506834.52
1006785.47
3005919.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 7280.68, 7441.37, & 7574.93, whereas it has key support levels at 6986.43, 6852.87, & 6692.18.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.25 & P/B is at 12.46.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.79% with a target price of 7140.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -2.19% today to trade at 6946.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers ABB India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.08% each respectively.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

