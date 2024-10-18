Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -2.19%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6946.45, -2.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81074.87, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6987.85 and a low of ₹6611.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 7410.09 10 7330.75 20 7062.54 50 6834.52 100 6785.47 300 5919.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹7280.68, ₹7441.37, & ₹7574.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6986.43, ₹6852.87, & ₹6692.18.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.25 & P/B is at 12.46.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.79% with a target price of ₹7140.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.