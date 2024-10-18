Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -2.19%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Polycab India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|7410.09
|10
|7330.75
|20
|7062.54
|50
|6834.52
|100
|6785.47
|300
|5919.55
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹7280.68, ₹7441.37, & ₹7574.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6986.43, ₹6852.87, & ₹6692.18.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.79% with a target price of ₹7140.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.
Polycab India share price down -2.19% today to trade at ₹6946.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers ABB India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.08% each respectively.
