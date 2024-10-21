Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -2.54%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 7189.95 and closed at 6937. The stock reached a high of 7228.75 and a low of 6925 during the session.

Published21 Oct 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6937, -2.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80990.31, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 7228.75 and a low of 6925 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
57274.37
107300.53
207105.71
506854.78
1006795.62
3005934.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 7323.33, 7525.67, & 7881.33, whereas it has key support levels at 6765.33, 6409.67, & 6207.33.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.80 & P/B is at 12.46.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.56% with a target price of 7253.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -2.54% today to trade at 6937 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers CG Power & Industrial Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.29% each respectively.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:26 AM IST
