Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -2.54%, Nifty down by -0.36%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|7274.37
|10
|7300.53
|20
|7105.71
|50
|6854.78
|100
|6795.62
|300
|5934.10
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹7323.33, ₹7525.67, & ₹7881.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6765.33, ₹6409.67, & ₹6207.33.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.56% with a target price of ₹7253.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.
Polycab India share price down -2.54% today to trade at ₹6937 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers CG Power & Industrial Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.29% each respectively.