Polycab India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 2.59%, Nifty up by 0.99%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at ₹ 6433.8 and closed at ₹ 6573. The stock reached a high of ₹ 6576.7 and a low of ₹ 6412.55 during the day, indicating some volatility but ultimately closing higher than it opened.

Polycab India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:18 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6573, 2.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78009.92, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6576.7 and a low of ₹6412.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 6419.79 10 6584.96 20 6539.13 50 6804.13 100 6725.42 300 6118.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6491.22, ₹6582.58, & ₹6633.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6349.27, ₹6298.68, & ₹6207.32.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -46.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.82 & P/B is at 11.21.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.65% with a target price of ₹7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.68% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 7.68% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.