Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Polycab India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 2.59%, Nifty up by 0.99%

Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6433.8 and closed at 6573. The stock reached a high of 6576.7 and a low of 6412.55 during the day, indicating some volatility but ultimately closing higher than it opened.

Polycab India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:18 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6573, 2.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78009.92, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of 6576.7 and a low of 6412.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56419.79
106584.96
206539.13
506804.13
1006725.42
3006118.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6491.22, 6582.58, & 6633.17, whereas it has key support levels at 6349.27, 6298.68, & 6207.32.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -46.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.82 & P/B is at 11.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.65% with a target price of 7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.68% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 7.68% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price up 2.59% today to trade at 6573 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hitachi Energy India are falling today, but its peers ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Ge Vernova T&d India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.99% & 1.11% each respectively.

