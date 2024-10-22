Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -2.48%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6691.1, -2.48% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80847.29, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6834 and a low of ₹6656.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 7274.37 10 7300.53 20 7105.71 50 6854.78 100 6795.62 300 5934.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹7122.28, ₹7407.22, & ₹7570.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6674.08, ₹6510.82, & ₹6225.88.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 93.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.80 & P/B is at 12.46.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.40% with a target price of ₹7253.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.