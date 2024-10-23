Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are up by 1.08%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:08 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6711, 1.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80547.71, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6736.05 and a low of ₹6600 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 7150.69 10 7279.22 20 7120.90 50 6863.90 100 6797.40 300 5941.37

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6784.48, ₹6937.22, & ₹7034.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6534.53, ₹6437.32, & ₹6284.58.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 57.19% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.53 & P/B is at 11.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.08% with a target price of ₹7253.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.