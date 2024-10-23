Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are up by 1.08%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6611 and closed at 6711. The stock reached a high of 6736.05 and recorded a low of 6600. Overall, it showed positive movement during the day.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:08 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6711, 1.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80547.71, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of 6736.05 and a low of 6600 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
57150.69
107279.22
207120.90
506863.90
1006797.40
3005941.37

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6784.48, 6937.22, & 7034.43, whereas it has key support levels at 6534.53, 6437.32, & 6284.58.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 57.19% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.53 & P/B is at 11.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.08% with a target price of 7253.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price up 1.08% today to trade at 6711 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India are falling today, but its peers GE T&D India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.23% & 0.41% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPolycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are up by 1.08%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.40
11:09 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-0.05 (-0.03%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

153.85
11:09 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-1.5 (-0.97%)

Bandhan Bank share price

179.30
11:09 AM | 23 OCT 2024
5.4 (3.11%)

Tata Power share price

440.80
11:09 AM | 23 OCT 2024
4.8 (1.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,528.60
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
733 (10.79%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,276.00
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
105.65 (9.03%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,679.80
11:00 AM | 23 OCT 2024
247.95 (3.86%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,269.20
11:00 AM | 23 OCT 2024
17.05 (1.36%)
More from 52 Week High

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,499.35
11:00 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-214.6 (-4.55%)

PNC Infratech share price

330.30
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-11.95 (-3.49%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

977.95
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-34.6 (-3.42%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,406.45
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-47.35 (-3.26%)
More from Top Losers

Max Financial Services share price

1,276.00
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
105.65 (9.03%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,140.80
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
460.9 (8.11%)

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp share price

353.10
11:00 AM | 23 OCT 2024
24.45 (7.44%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,169.65
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
76.05 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.000.00
    Chennai
    79,671.000.00
    Delhi
    79,823.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.