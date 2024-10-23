Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are up by 1.08%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are up by 1.08%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6611 and closed at 6711. The stock reached a high of 6736.05 and recorded a low of 6600. Overall, it showed positive movement during the day.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:08 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6711, 1.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80547.71, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of 6736.05 and a low of 6600 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
57150.69
107279.22
207120.90
506863.90
1006797.40
3005941.37

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6784.48, 6937.22, & 7034.43, whereas it has key support levels at 6534.53, 6437.32, & 6284.58.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 57.19% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.53 & P/B is at 11.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.08% with a target price of 7253.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price up 1.08% today to trade at 6711 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India are falling today, but its peers GE T&D India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.23% & 0.41% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.