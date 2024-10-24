Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -1.68%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6661.7 and closed at 6561. The stock reached a high of 6661.7 and a low of 6560.55 during the session.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6561, -1.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80044.16, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 6661.7 and a low of 6560.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56980.58
107216.75
207122.32
506862.53
1006795.35
3005947.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6747.47, 6842.73, & 6920.47, whereas it has key support levels at 6574.47, 6496.73, & 6401.47.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -14.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.95 & P/B is at 11.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.21% with a target price of 7493.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -1.68% today to trade at 6561 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India are falling today, but its peers GE T&D India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.05% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
