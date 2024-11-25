Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Polycab India Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 2.42%, Nifty up by 1.81%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 2.42%, Nifty up by 1.81%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6839.65 and closed at 6777.60. The stock reached a high of 6839.65 during the day and a low of 6703.50. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Polycab India Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:17 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6777.6, 2.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80448.6, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of 6839.65 and a low of 6703.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56457.62
106535.61
206524.74
506799.04
1006711.50
3006131.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6695.98, 6789.32, & 6933.13, whereas it has key support levels at 6458.83, 6315.02, & 6221.68.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -24.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.60 & P/B is at 11.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.22% with a target price of 7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.68% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 7.68% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price has gained 2.42% today to trade at 6777.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.81% & 1.68% each respectively.

