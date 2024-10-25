Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -0.8%, Nifty down by -0.97%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6559.75 and closed at 6449. The stock reached a high of 6559.75 and a low of 6438 during the trading session.

Published25 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6449, -0.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79376.32, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of 6559.75 and a low of 6438 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56878.68
107144.39
207123.06
506863.29
1006795.03
3005953.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6603.47, 6706.73, & 6763.47, whereas it has key support levels at 6443.47, 6386.73, & 6283.47.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 15.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 54.61 & P/B is at 11.38.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.19% with a target price of 7493.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -0.8% today to trade at 6449 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.97% & -0.86% each respectively.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -0.8%, Nifty down by -0.97%

