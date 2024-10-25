Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -0.8%, Nifty down by -0.97%

Polycab India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|6878.68
|10
|7144.39
|20
|7123.06
|50
|6863.29
|100
|6795.03
|300
|5953.33
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6603.47, ₹6706.73, & ₹6763.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6443.47, ₹6386.73, & ₹6283.47.
Polycab India Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 15.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.19% with a target price of ₹7493.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.
Polycab India share price down -0.8% today to trade at ₹6449 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.97% & -0.86% each respectively.