Polycab India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:24 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6798.35, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80012.25, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6815 and a low of ₹6739.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 6457.62 10 6535.61 20 6524.74 50 6799.04 100 6711.50 300 6131.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6828.0, ₹6884.4, & ₹6947.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6708.2, ₹6644.8, & ₹6588.4.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -53.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 56.83 & P/B is at 11.84.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.88% with a target price of ₹7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.68% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 7.68% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.