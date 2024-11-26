Polycab India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:24 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6798.35, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80012.25, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6815 and a low of ₹6739.55 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|6457.62
|10
|6535.61
|20
|6524.74
|50
|6799.04
|100
|6711.50
|300
|6131.49
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6828.0, ₹6884.4, & ₹6947.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6708.2, ₹6644.8, & ₹6588.4.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -53.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 56.83 & P/B is at 11.84.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.88% with a target price of ₹7470.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.68% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 7.68% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.
Polycab India share price up 0.48% today to trade at ₹6798.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Ge Vernova T&d India are falling today, but its peers ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.04% & -0.12% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess