Polycab India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day for Polycab India, the stock opened at 6780.7 and closed at 6798.35. During the trading session, it reached a high of 6815 and a low of 6739.55, indicating some volatility in the stock price throughout the day.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 26-11-2024
Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Polycab India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:24 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6798.35, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80012.25, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 6815 and a low of 6739.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56457.62
106535.61
206524.74
506799.04
1006711.50
3006131.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6828.0, 6884.4, & 6947.8, whereas it has key support levels at 6708.2, 6644.8, & 6588.4.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -53.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 56.83 & P/B is at 11.84.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.88% with a target price of 7470.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.68% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 7.68% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price up 0.48% today to trade at 6798.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Ge Vernova T&d India are falling today, but its peers ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.04% & -0.12% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPolycab India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

299.25
11:27 AM | 26 NOV 2024
6.8 (2.33%)

Adani Power share price

440.55
11:27 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-6.3 (-1.41%)

Indus Towers share price

344.00
11:27 AM | 26 NOV 2024
6.55 (1.94%)

Tata Steel share price

145.05
11:27 AM | 26 NOV 2024
1.45 (1.01%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Praj Industries share price

813.60
11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
14.4 (1.8%)

Wipro share price

584.00
11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
1.25 (0.21%)

Coforge share price

8,625.75
11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
15.7 (0.18%)

Laurus Labs share price

532.00
11:21 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-0.15 (-0.03%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,786.45
11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-216.25 (-7.2%)

Adani Green Energy share price

907.35
11:21 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-60.3 (-6.23%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,162.15
11:18 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-65.15 (-5.31%)

Emami share price

659.85
11:21 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-33.2 (-4.79%)
More from Top Losers

Triveni Turbines share price

833.80
11:21 AM | 26 NOV 2024
69.9 (9.15%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,556.15
11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
114.45 (7.94%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

12,415.65
11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
750.8 (6.44%)

Sonata Software share price

581.80
11:21 AM | 26 NOV 2024
30.25 (5.48%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,555.00-1,090.00
    Chennai
    78,561.00-1,090.00
    Delhi
    78,713.00-1,090.00
    Kolkata
    78,565.00-1,090.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.