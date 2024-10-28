Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -0.25%, Nifty up by 1.12%

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6445.25, -0.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80325, up by 1.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6520 and a low of ₹6423.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 6627.22 10 6950.80 20 7099.77 50 6857.82 100 6790.06 300 5960.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6543.87, ₹6622.73, & ₹6703.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6384.07, ₹6303.13, & ₹6224.27.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -2.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 54.22 & P/B is at 11.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.26% with a target price of ₹7493.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.