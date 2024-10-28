Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -0.25%, Nifty up by 1.12%

Polycab India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|6627.22
|10
|6950.80
|20
|7099.77
|50
|6857.82
|100
|6790.06
|300
|5960.80
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6543.87, ₹6622.73, & ₹6703.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6384.07, ₹6303.13, & ₹6224.27.
Polycab India Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -2.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.26% with a target price of ₹7493.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.
Polycab India share price down -0.25% today to trade at ₹6445.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers Hitachi Energy India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.12% & 1.16% each respectively.