Polycab India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 0.93%, Nifty up by 0.9%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:22 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹7215.65, 0.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79771.68, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹7230 and a low of ₹7116 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 6636.10 10 6546.65 20 6558.64 50 6801.96 100 6710.65 300 6165.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹7204.23, ₹7247.47, & ₹7329.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹7078.53, ₹6996.07, & ₹6952.83.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -0.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.04 & P/B is at 12.51.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.41% with a target price of ₹7462.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.68% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 7.68% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.