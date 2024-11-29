Polycab India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Polycab India share price are up by 0.93%, Nifty up by 0.9%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at ₹ 7189.8 and closed at ₹ 7215.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 7230 and a low of ₹ 7116 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Polycab India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:22 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹7215.65, 0.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79771.68, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹7230 and a low of ₹7116 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 6636.10 10 6546.65 20 6558.64 50 6801.96 100 6710.65 300 6165.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹7204.23, ₹7247.47, & ₹7329.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹7078.53, ₹6996.07, & ₹6952.83.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -0.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.04 & P/B is at 12.51.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.41% with a target price of ₹7462.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.68% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 7.68% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.