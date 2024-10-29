Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are down by -0.41%, Nifty down by -0.69%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6436.85 and closed at 6340.60. The stock reached a high of 6441.70 and a low of 6320.15 during the day.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6340.6, -0.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79628.64, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of 6441.7 and a low of 6320.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56627.22
106950.80
207099.77
506857.82
1006790.06
3005963.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6472.95, 6578.95, & 6633.35, whereas it has key support levels at 6312.55, 6258.15, & 6152.15.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -36.50% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.49 & P/B is at 11.15.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.17% with a target price of 7493.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -0.41% today to trade at 6340.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.69% & -0.47% each respectively.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
