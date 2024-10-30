Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are up by 0.99%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6400.25 and closed at 6452.90. The stock reached a high of 6476.85 and a low of 6340.00 during the session. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates
Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6452.9, 0.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80305.36, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 6476.85 and a low of 6340 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56528.31
106839.50
207065.34
506856.86
1006786.26
3005968.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6448.5, 6510.05, & 6580.3, whereas it has key support levels at 6316.7, 6246.45, & 6184.9.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -0.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.74 & P/B is at 11.20.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.12% with a target price of 7493.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price up 0.99% today to trade at 6452.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hitachi Energy India are falling today, but its peers ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, GE T&D India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
