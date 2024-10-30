Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are up by 0.99%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at ₹ 6400.25 and closed at ₹ 6452.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 6476.85 and a low of ₹ 6340.00 during the session. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6452.9, 0.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80305.36, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6476.85 and a low of ₹6340 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 6528.31 10 6839.50 20 7065.34 50 6856.86 100 6786.26 300 5968.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6448.5, ₹6510.05, & ₹6580.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6316.7, ₹6246.45, & ₹6184.9.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -0.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.74 & P/B is at 11.20.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.12% with a target price of ₹7493.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.