Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are up by 0.99%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6400.25 and closed at 6452.90. The stock reached a high of 6476.85 and a low of 6340.00 during the session. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6452.9, 0.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80305.36, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 6476.85 and a low of 6340 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56528.31
106839.50
207065.34
506856.86
1006786.26
3005968.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6448.5, 6510.05, & 6580.3, whereas it has key support levels at 6316.7, 6246.45, & 6184.9.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was -0.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.74 & P/B is at 11.20.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.12% with a target price of 7493.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price up 0.99% today to trade at 6452.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hitachi Energy India are falling today, but its peers ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, GE T&D India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.

