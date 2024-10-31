Polycab India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -0.22%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price ₹6380, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79514.82, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹6419.95 and a low of ₹6345 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|6478.41
|10
|6729.50
|20
|7037.07
|50
|6856.44
|100
|6780.85
|300
|5973.19
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6468.3, ₹6546.6, & ₹6613.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6323.35, ₹6256.7, & ₹6178.4.
Polycab India Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 16.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.70 & P/B is at 11.19.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.96% with a target price of ₹7462.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.
Polycab India share price down -0.22% today to trade at ₹6380 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions are falling today, but its peers Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.41% & -0.53% each respectively.