Business News/ Markets / Polycab India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -0.22%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Polycab India share price are down by -0.22%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Polycab India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 6419.95 and closed at 6380. The stock reached a high of 6419.95 and a low of 6345 during the trading session.

Polycab IndiaShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Polycab India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Polycab India shares are trading at price 6380, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79514.82, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 6419.95 and a low of 6345 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
56478.41
106729.50
207037.07
506856.44
1006780.85
3005973.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 6468.3, 6546.6, & 6613.25, whereas it has key support levels at 6323.35, 6256.7, & 6178.4.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 16.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07% & ROA of 16.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.70 & P/B is at 11.19.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.96% with a target price of 7462.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.

Polycab India share price down -0.22% today to trade at 6380 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions are falling today, but its peers Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.41% & -0.53% each respectively.

