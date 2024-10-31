Polycab India Share Price Today on : Polycab India share are up by 1.47%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Polycab India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|6478.41
|10
|6729.50
|20
|7037.07
|50
|6856.44
|100
|6780.85
|300
|5973.19
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹6551.6, ₹6605.55, & ₹6710.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹6392.85, ₹6288.05, & ₹6234.1.
Polycab India Share Price Today
Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Polycab India was 36.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 24.07%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.01% with a target price of ₹7462.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.99% MF holding, & 13.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.79% in june to 0.99% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.62% in june to 13.48% in the september quarter.
Polycab India share price up 1.47% today to trade at ₹6487.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as CG Power & Industrial Solutions are falling today, but its peers ABB India, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.