Polysil Irrigation IPO Day-2: GMP, subscription status, issue details, all you need to know.
Polysil Irrigation IPO Day-2: The Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO ws subscribed 2.36 times on February 9, 2024 by 5:00 PM. The public issue subscribed 4.31 times in the retail category on Day-2 and 0.40 times in the NII category. The issue that opened on February 08, closes on February 13, 2024.
Polysil Irrigation IPO Day-2: Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited Initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on February 8, 2024 and will close on February 13, 2024.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message