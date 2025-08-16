Portfolio management services ride on pension savings, not just the wealth of the rich
Pension savings of millions of Indians have turbocharged the assets of portfolio management services (PMS), often seen as the preserve of India's well-heeled. The reasons: A rule that binds the retirement fund manager to invest via PMS, and higher tax and compliance burdens that dampen high-net-worth individuals' enthusiasm.