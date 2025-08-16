Mutual fund vs PMS

Many investors could prefer mutual funds over PMS given their tax efficiency, said Pramod Gubbi, co-founder at Marcellus Investment Managers. In PMS, every time the manager sells a stock and books a gain, the investor is liable to pay capital gains tax even if they haven’t redeemed their investment. In contrast, mutual funds are tax-exempt at the fund level; so any short-term churn within the fund does not trigger a tax for the investor, who only pays capital gains tax upon redemption, which makes them more tax efficient, said Gubbi.