Positron Energy, Filatex Fashions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Positron Energy, Filatex Fashions, Diensten Tech, Bulkcorp International, Future Supply Chain Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -28.45(-0.11%) points and Sensex was down by -55.8(-0.07%) points at 13 Sep 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -15.0(-0.03%) points at 13 Sep 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Havells India, Bharti Airtel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.

