Potential Multibagger: Ventura Securities sees 101% upside in this stock
Ventura has initiated coverage on Religare Enterprises with a buy call and a target price of ₹471, indicating a multibagger potential upside of almost 101 percent from its current market price of ₹234.40 (as on October 10).
After a strong 2023 YTD, domestic brokerage house Ventura Securities believes Religare Enterprises (REL) has been carefully unlocking its financial potential.
