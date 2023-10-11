Potential Multibagger: Ventura Securities sees 101% upside in this stock

Ventura has initiated coverage on Religare Enterprises with a buy call and a target price of ₹471, indicating a multibagger potential upside of almost 101 percent from its current market price of ₹234.40 (as on October 10).

After a strong 2023 YTD, domestic brokerage house Ventura Securities believes Religare Enterprises (REL) has been carefully unlocking its financial potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call and a target price of ₹471, indicating a multibagger potential upside of almost 101 percent from its current market price of ₹234.40 (as on October 10).

Ventura noted that REL is firing on all fronts and poised for robust financial growth and valuation re-rating in the near future. Its health insurance arm has industry-leading margins and strong operating metrics, while its affordable housing finance and SME lending divisions are embarking on a new growth phase, backed by a strong balance sheet and favorable industry trends, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock has risen over 36 percent in 2023 YTD as well as in the last 1 year. In 2023 so far, the stock has given positive returns in 5 of the 10 months so far. It surged the most in August, up 35.7 percent while shed the most in January, down 9.6 percent.

The stock recently hit its 52-week high of ₹280.30 on September 21, 2023. It has rallied almost 81 percent so far from its 52-week low of ₹130, hit on March 6, 2023.

Religare Enterprises

History REL undertook a major debt restructuring exercise along with revamping the board in FY19. The erstwhile promoters were replaced by appointing Rashmi Saluja (an existing board member) to the helm of affairs. In addition, REL undertook a one-time settlement of ₹2,198 crore in March 2023 (including NCD settlement of ₹20 crore) with 16 of the 17 lenders of its SME lending subsidiary Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) as total clearance of the latter’s dues and exited the Corrective Action Plan (CAP) imposed by RBI, informed Ventura. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the entire gruesome period, FY18-23 its other businesses of broking (under Religare Broking Ltd - RBL), and affordable housing finance (under Religare Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (RHDFCL) were impacted by imploding business performances, it added.

Investment Rationale The brokerage now believes that the worst is behind, and the existing verticals of SME lending, broking and affordable housing have strong tailwinds with little requirement for fresh capital should enable REL to rediscover its mojo and begin afresh its growth journey.

Further, the Burmans (of Dabur India Ltd) have acquired a substantial stake (21 percent, through subsidiaries) and made an open offer to acquire a further 26 percent at an offer price of ₹235 per share. This will ensure that henceforth a strong promoter group will be at the helm of affairs along with proven management. This augurs very well for the future growth story and could be a trigger for the “rerating" of the stock, it stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another positive was that the health insurance business (Care Health Insurance Ltd - CHIL) continued to flourish given the tailwinds associated with the sector and the full backing of REL to ensure that at least one growth engine was sustained while the others were getting restructured.

"The proof of the pudding lies in the fact that despite the negative sentiments and the financial stress, REL injected growth capital of ₹192 cr (in FY23) along with external investors ( ₹350 cr by Kedara Capital in 2 tranches during FY21-23). This ensured that today CHIL is the 2nd largest SAHI (standalone health insurance) player and 8th largest in the health insurance category; and consistently profitable since FY19," rationaled the brokerage.

Moreover, it maintained profitable growth during the adverse phase of REL's lending business. The company boasts an extensive network of branches spanning across India and a dedicated team of agents, added Ventura. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"CHIL maintains a robust balance sheet, ensuring a consistently high solvency ratio of 1.82X, surpassing the regulatory requirement of 1.5X. Given this impressive track record and financial stability, CHIL deserves recognition as a leader in the industry and is well-positioned to command industry-leading valuations," it further informed.

Apart from CHIL, RHDFCL, the affordable housing finance subsidiary of REL is also poised to embark on a substantial growth trajectory, predicted Ventura.

During the FY23-26E period, it anticipates robust expansion in RHDFCL's loan book and NII at a CAGR of 21.3 percent to reach ₹73 cr and 57.6 percent to reach ₹1,000 cr, respectively. These growth projections are primarily driven by the low base of FY23 and the prevailing favorable industry trends in the affordable housing sector, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, following the successful one-time settlement with its lenders in Mar 2023 armed with a robust balance sheet, RFL is poised for its next phase of growth. Over the FY23-26E timeframe, we anticipate RFL's loan portfolio to expand at a CAGR of 52 percent to reach ₹2,500 cr. This growth trajectory will primarily be fueled by the lower base of FY23 and the strong prevailing industry tailwinds favoring the Indian SME lending sector, it further forecasted.

Estimates Over the period of FY23-26E, the brokerage expects REL’s consolidated revenues to grow at a CAGR of 20.1 percent to ₹8,096 cr, which would be primarily driven by:

- 35.7 percent CAGR growth in RFL’s revenue to ₹305 cr due to the expected rise in its SME loan book from ₹711 cr in FY23 to ₹2,500 cr by FY26. RFL is exploring opportunities through digital and fintech routes to enhance its lending book in the SME space. The company is expected to transform and explore new business opportunities in the SME lending market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- 43 percent CAGR growth in RHDFCL’s revenue to ₹152 cr due to the expected rise in its affordable housing loan book from ₹256 cr in FY23 to ₹1,000 cr by FY26. The affordable housing industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10 percent and the credit penetration in this industry is expected to grow. The industry tailwind is expected to drive RHDFCL’s loan book in the coming years.

- 31.9 percent CAGR growth in RBL’s revenue to ₹643 cr. RBL is expected to maintain its plain vanilla broking and the focus would be more on margin funding and 3rd party product commission.

- 18.3 percent CAGR growth in CHIL’s revenues to ₹6,996 cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage further added that increasing awareness for individual/family health insurance, especially after COVID-19, and rising adoption of corporate health insurance is expected to drive the growth.

Adjusted net earnings for REL are expected to improve from the loss of ₹208 cr in FY23 to a profit of ₹679 cr by FY26E. Strong business recovery and the improvement in the cost-to-income ratio are expected to enhance profitability. As a result, return ratios – RoE and RoA – are expected to improve by 2852 bps to 18.4 percent and 714 bps to 4.6 percent respectively by FY26E, it predicted.

