Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Enterprises & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, SBI Life Insurance Company

Shares of Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, SBI Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -89.0(-0.4%) points and Sensex was down by -370.29(-0.51%) points at 26 Feb 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -183.8(-0.39%) at 26 Feb 2024 10:44:56 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 26 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST
