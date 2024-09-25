Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bosch & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Hindalco Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -20.7(-0.08%) points and Sensex was down by -29.59(-0.03%) points at 25 Sep 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 76.5(0.14%) at 25 Sep 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Fusion Finance, Shankara Building Products, Secur Credentials, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Trucap Finance hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Asian Paints were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

