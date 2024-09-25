Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bosch & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Hindalco Industries

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
LiveMint
LiveMint

Shares of Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Hindalco Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -20.7(-0.08%) points and Sensex was down by -29.59(-0.03%) points at 25 Sep 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 76.5(0.14%) at 25 Sep 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Fusion Finance, Shankara Building Products, Secur Credentials, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Trucap Finance hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Asian Paints were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPower Grid Corporation Of India, Bosch & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,780.50
11:00 AM | 25 SEP 2024
12.05 (0.68%)

Tata Steel

159.75
11:00 AM | 25 SEP 2024
-0.8 (-0.5%)

Vedanta

479.65
11:00 AM | 25 SEP 2024
9.4 (2%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

363.05
11:00 AM | 25 SEP 2024
12.95 (3.7%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HEG

2,524.50
10:56 AM | 25 SEP 2024
214.75 (9.3%)

Piramal Pharma

231.85
10:56 AM | 25 SEP 2024
15.15 (6.99%)

Five Star Business Finance

816.00
10:56 AM | 25 SEP 2024
42.5 (5.49%)

Syrma SGS Technology

463.95
10:56 AM | 25 SEP 2024
23.7 (5.38%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,385.00210.00
    Chennai
    76,391.00210.00
    Delhi
    76,543.00210.00
    Kolkata
    76,395.00210.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.