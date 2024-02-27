 Power Grid Corporation Of India, Cipla & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any? | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 27 2024 10:58:32
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 755.15 -0.51%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.65 0.74%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,562.40 0.35%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 290.95 1.11%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 4,077.00 1.91%
Business News/ Markets / Power Grid Corporation Of India, Cipla & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
BackBack

Power Grid Corporation Of India, Cipla & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Power Grid Corporation Of India, Cipla, SBI Life Insurance Company

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Power Grid Corporation Of India, Cipla, SBI Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 10.4(0.05%) points and Sensex was up by 90.17(0.12%) points at 27 Feb 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -150.65(-0.32%) at 27 Feb 2024 10:44:53 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid Corporation Of India, HCL Technologies, Titan Company, Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App