Power Grid Corporation Of India, Cipla & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Power Grid Corporation Of India, Cipla, SBI Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 10.4(0.05%) points and Sensex was up by 90.17(0.12%) points at 27 Feb 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -150.65(-0.32%) at 27 Feb 2024 10:44:53 IST.In the BSE Sensex index Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid Corporation Of India, HCL Technologies, Titan Company, Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

