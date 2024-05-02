Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries
Shares of Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 80.5(0.36%) points and Sensex was up by 251.26(0.34%) points at 02 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -8.7(-0.02%) at 02 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
