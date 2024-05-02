Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 11:00:46
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,564.05 -3.68%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.30 3.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.30 1.42%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 366.40 0.91%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,026.95 1.90%
Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries

Shares of Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 80.5(0.36%) points and Sensex was up by 251.26(0.34%) points at 02 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -8.7(-0.02%) at 02 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Steel were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 02 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
