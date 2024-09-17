Power Grid Corporation Of India share are down by -0.69%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 337.15 and closed slightly lower at 336. During the day, the stock reached a high of 339.7 and a low of 334.55, indicating some volatility within that range.

Published17 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
At 17 Sep 11:21 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 336, -0.69% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83079.16, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 339.7 and a low of 334.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5334.10
10333.39
20335.05
50339.43
100326.29
300290.89

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was -54.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.04 .

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price down -0.69% today to trade at 336 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Adani Green Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.11% each respectively.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
