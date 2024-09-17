Power Grid Corporation Of India share are down by -0.69%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹ 337.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 336. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 339.7 and a low of ₹ 334.55, indicating some volatility within that range.

At 17 Sep 11:21 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹336, -0.69% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83079.16, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹339.7 and a low of ₹334.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 334.10 10 333.39 20 335.05 50 339.43 100 326.29 300 290.89

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was -54.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.04 .

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.