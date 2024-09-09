Power Grid Corporation Of India share are down by -0.93%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 327.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 326.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 327.55 during the day and a low of ₹ 323.5.

At 09 Sep 11:15 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹326.65, -0.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81363.71, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹327.55 and a low of ₹323.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 332.68 10 334.01 20 336.51 50 339.01 100 323.44 300 287.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹333.8, ₹337.5, & ₹341.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹325.7, ₹321.3, & ₹317.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was 89.28% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.54 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.62% with a target price of ₹318.10526316.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in june quarter.