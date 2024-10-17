Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 0.7%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 327.55 and closed at 329.4. The stock reached a high of 329.8 and a low of 324.6 during the day. Overall, there was a positive movement, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

Published17 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates
Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:02 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 329.4, 0.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81159.81, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of 329.8 and a low of 324.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5330.90
10334.44
20341.10
50339.56
100334.10
300303.08

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was 73.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.39 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in to 28.73% in the quarter.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price has gained 0.7% today, currently at 329.4, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.52% & -0.42% each respectively.

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
