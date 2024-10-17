Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 0.7%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Power Grid Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|330.90
|10
|334.44
|20
|341.10
|50
|339.56
|100
|334.10
|300
|303.08
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was 73.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in to 28.73% in the quarter.
Power Grid Corporation Of India share price has gained 0.7% today, currently at ₹329.4, while its peers such as
