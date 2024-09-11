Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 0.72%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹ 337.85 and closed at ₹ 336.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 337.85 during the day and a low of ₹ 334. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline, closing lower than its opening price.

At 11 Sep 11:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹336.6, 0.72% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81978.99, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹337.85 and a low of ₹334 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 331.32 10 333.25 20 335.82 50 339.04 100 323.97 300 288.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹337.1, ₹339.95, & ₹345.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹329.2, ₹324.15, & ₹321.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was -55.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.49% with a target price of ₹318.10526316.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in june quarter.