Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 1.11%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 336.55 and closed at 340.85. The stock reached a high of 341.45 and maintained a low of 336.55 throughout the day.

Published16 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:13 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 340.85, 1.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82936.13, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 341.45 and a low of 336.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5334.10
10333.39
20335.05
50339.43
100326.29
300290.49

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was -56.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.99 .

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price has gained 1.11% today to trade at 340.85 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.05% each respectively.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
