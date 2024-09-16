Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 1.11%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹ 336.55 and closed at ₹ 340.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 341.45 and maintained a low of ₹ 336.55 throughout the day.

At 16 Sep 11:13 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹340.85, 1.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82936.13, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹341.45 and a low of ₹336.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 334.10 10 333.39 20 335.05 50 339.43 100 326.29 300 290.49

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was -56.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.99 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}