Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 1.22%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 333.5 and closed at ₹ 336.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 337.9 and a low of ₹ 333.5, indicating a stable trading range throughout the day.

At 12 Sep 11:15 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹336.9, 1.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81744.45, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹337.9 and a low of ₹333.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 331.24 10 332.86 20 335.22 50 339.10 100 324.57 300 289.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹336.5, ₹339.5, & ₹341.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹331.25, ₹329.0, & ₹326.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was -62.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.75 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.58% with a target price of ₹318.10526316.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.