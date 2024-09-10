Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 1.29%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 328.95 and closed at 332.80. The stock reached a high of 334 and a low of 327.50 during the day.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:02 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 332.8, 1.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81689.25, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 334 and a low of 327.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5332.68
10334.01
20336.51
50339.01
100323.44
300288.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 330.72, 332.78, & 336.37, whereas it has key support levels at 325.07, 321.48, & 319.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was 0.96% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.47 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.42% with a target price of 318.10526316.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in june quarter.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price has gained 1.29% today to trade at 332.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.02% & 0.16% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPower Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 1.29%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

430.20
11:03 AM | 10 SEP 2024
12.35 (2.96%)

Tata Steel

149.20
11:03 AM | 10 SEP 2024
-0.2 (-0.13%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.20
11:03 AM | 10 SEP 2024
4.15 (3.12%)

Bharat Electronics

284.15
11:03 AM | 10 SEP 2024
2.6 (0.92%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

668.50
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
40.5 (6.45%)

Suzlon Energy

78.05
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
3.71 (4.99%)

Allcargo Logistics

68.42
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
2.91 (4.44%)

Laurus Labs

511.30
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
20.65 (4.21%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue