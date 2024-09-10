Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 1.29%, Nifty up by 0.02%

At 10 Sep 11:02 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹332.8, 1.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81689.25, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹334 and a low of ₹327.5 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|332.68
|10
|334.01
|20
|336.51
|50
|339.01
|100
|323.44
|300
|288.19
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹330.72, ₹332.78, & ₹336.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹325.07, ₹321.48, & ₹319.42.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was 0.96% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30%
The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in june quarter.
Power Grid Corporation Of India share price has gained 1.29% today to trade at ₹332.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
