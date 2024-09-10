Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 1.29%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 1.29%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 328.95 and closed at 332.80. The stock reached a high of 334 and a low of 327.50 during the day.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:02 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 332.8, 1.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81689.25, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 334 and a low of 327.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5332.68
10334.01
20336.51
50339.01
100323.44
300288.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 330.72, 332.78, & 336.37, whereas it has key support levels at 325.07, 321.48, & 319.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was 0.96% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.47 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.42% with a target price of 318.10526316.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in june quarter.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price has gained 1.29% today to trade at 332.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.02% & 0.16% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.