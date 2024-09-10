Power Grid Corporation Of India share are up by 1.29%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 328.95 and closed at ₹ 332.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 334 and a low of ₹ 327.50 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:02 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹332.8, 1.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81689.25, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹334 and a low of ₹327.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 332.68 10 334.01 20 336.51 50 339.01 100 323.44 300 288.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹330.72, ₹332.78, & ₹336.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹325.07, ₹321.48, & ₹319.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was 0.96% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.47 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.42% with a target price of ₹318.10526316.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in june quarter.