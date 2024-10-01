Power Grid share are down by -0.37%, Nifty down by -0.22%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:10 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹351.6, -0.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84168.95, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹356 and a low of ₹350.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 354.88 10 346.19 20 339.59 50 340.60 100 330.90 300 296.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹357.23, ₹361.22, & ₹364.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹349.48, ₹345.72, & ₹341.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -15.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.28% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.