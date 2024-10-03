Power Grid share are down by -1.9%, Nifty down by -1.51%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 341.05 and closed at ₹ 344.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 349.80 and a low of ₹ 341.05, indicating some volatility throughout the day but ultimately closing higher than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 357.40 10 349.02 20 341.35 50 341.00 100 331.91 300 298.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹354.55, ₹358.3, & ₹360.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹348.5, ₹346.2, & ₹342.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -1.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.79 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.29% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.