Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -2.52%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 324.1 and closed at 313.8. The highest price reached during the day was 324.6, while the lowest price was 311.65. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Power GridShare Price Today on 04-11-2024
Power GridShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 313.8, -2.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78480.65, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 324.6 and a low of 311.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5320.05
10320.54
20325.32
50333.98
100335.18
300307.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 323.05, 325.3, & 327.9, whereas it has key support levels at 318.2, 315.6, & 313.35.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -37.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.01 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.53% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.

Power Grid share price down -2.52% today to trade at 313.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.56% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPower Grid Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -2.52%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.20
01:10 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-6.8 (-4.69%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,270.95
01:10 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-21.05 (-1.63%)

Tata Steel share price

146.35
01:10 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-2.24%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,295.25
01:10 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-43.85 (-3.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

205.75
01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
1.5 (0.73%)

City Union Bank share price

177.55
01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.3 (-0.17%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,253.00
01:06 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-11 (-0.87%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,347.15
01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-13.1 (-0.96%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,939.60
01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-223.1 (-7.05%)

Manappuram Finance share price

150.70
01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-9 (-5.64%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

619.00
01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-36.55 (-5.58%)

PVR Inox share price

1,489.45
01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-85.95 (-5.46%)
More from Top Losers

Gillette India share price

10,418.60
01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
456.8 (4.59%)

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,062.45
01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
220.35 (4.55%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,604.20
01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
54.6 (3.52%)

Happy Forgings share price

1,120.75
01:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
37.9 (3.5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.