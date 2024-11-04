Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -2.52%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹313.8, -2.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78480.65, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹324.6 and a low of ₹311.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 320.05 10 320.54 20 325.32 50 333.98 100 335.18 300 307.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹323.05, ₹325.3, & ₹327.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹318.2, ₹315.6, & ₹313.35.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -37.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.01 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.53% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.