Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -2.52%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -2.52%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 324.1 and closed at 313.8. The highest price reached during the day was 324.6, while the lowest price was 311.65. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Power GridShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 313.8, -2.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78480.65, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 324.6 and a low of 311.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5320.05
10320.54
20325.32
50333.98
100335.18
300307.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 323.05, 325.3, & 327.9, whereas it has key support levels at 318.2, 315.6, & 313.35.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -37.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.01 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.53% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.

Power Grid share price down -2.52% today to trade at 313.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.56% each respectively.

