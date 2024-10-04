Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Power Grid share are down by -0.22%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Power Grid share are down by -0.22%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 342.05 and closed at 343.45. The stock reached a high of 347.5 and a low of 340.8 during the day.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:02 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 343.45, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82796.36, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 347.5 and a low of 340.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5357.40
10349.02
20341.35
50341.00
100331.91
300298.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 348.63, 352.92, & 355.93, whereas it has key support levels at 341.33, 338.32, & 334.03.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was 56.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.08% with a target price of 326.00.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.

Power Grid share price down -0.22% today to trade at 343.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Adani Green Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.22% & 0.36% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.