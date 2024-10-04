Power Grid share are down by -0.22%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹ 342.05 and closed at ₹ 343.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 347.5 and a low of ₹ 340.8 during the day.

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:02 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹343.45, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82796.36, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹347.5 and a low of ₹340.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 357.40 10 349.02 20 341.35 50 341.00 100 331.91 300 298.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹348.63, ₹352.92, & ₹355.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹341.33, ₹338.32, & ₹334.03.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was 56.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.39 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.08% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.