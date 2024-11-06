Power Grid Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Power Grid share price are up by 0.54%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 317.95 and closed at 318.40. The stock reached a high of 319.10 and a low of 313.95 during the day.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Power GridShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Power GridShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Power Grid Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 318.4, 0.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80208.02, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 319.1 and a low of 313.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5320.05
10320.54
20325.32
50333.98
100335.18
300308.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 318.63, 321.02, & 324.33, whereas it has key support levels at 312.93, 309.62, & 307.23.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -35.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.76 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.02% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.

Power Grid share price has gained 0.54% today to trade at 318.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPower Grid Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Power Grid share price are up by 0.54%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

481.35
12:01 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1.3 (0.27%)

Infosys share price

1,815.85
12:00 PM | 6 NOV 2024
62.05 (3.54%)

Tata Steel share price

151.55
12:01 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-0.75 (-0.49%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,619.65
12:01 PM | 6 NOV 2024
44.25 (1.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eclerx Services share price

3,280.10
11:55 AM | 6 NOV 2024
248.2 (8.19%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,384.20
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
63.4 (4.8%)

National Aluminium Company share price

236.85
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
1.85 (0.79%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,342.80
11:53 AM | 6 NOV 2024
9.7 (0.73%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

517.60
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-41.85 (-7.48%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

403.15
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-14.1 (-3.38%)

Timken India share price

3,319.95
11:51 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-100.2 (-2.93%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,261.55
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-32.45 (-2.51%)
More from Top Losers

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,609.15
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
1213.15 (8.43%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,280.10
11:55 AM | 6 NOV 2024
248.2 (8.19%)

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,707.00
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
108.1 (6.76%)

Kaynes Technology India share price

5,673.75
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
357.05 (6.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.000.00
    Chennai
    80,261.000.00
    Delhi
    80,413.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.